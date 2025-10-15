Prominent industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election, does not own a car or any agricultural land.

A matriculate, the chairman emeritus of the Trident Group has also not taken any loans. The man, whose family wealth was today declared at Rs 5053.03 crore, will be amongst the richest persons to have been elected to the Rajya Sabha after the election results are declared on October 24.

After the scrutiny of the nomination papers, where independent candidate Navneet Chaturvedi’s nomination was rejected, Gupta and his spouse Madhu remain the only candidates in the fray. The latter is expected to withdraw her papers on Wednesday, which could mean that he is elected unopposed. The details of the properties and wealth owned by Gupta were made public today, after the scrutiny of his nomination papers. He has declared that his family owns moveable property worth Rs 4,338.77 crore and immoveable property worth Rs 615.74 crore.

Gupta passed his matriculation from Government Model High School, Ludhiana, under the Punjab School Education Board in 1975, while Madhu Gupta graduated from Punjabi University in 1982. The Gupta family also runs the Madhuraj Foundation.

He has also declared that an FIR was registered against him in Nagpur in 2021, which he has challenged in the Maharashtra High Court.