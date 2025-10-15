DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP RS nominee worth Rs 5,053 cr, has no car

AAP RS nominee worth Rs 5,053 cr, has no car

Rajinder Gupta, a matriculate is the chairman emeritus of the Trident Group

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chairman of Trident Group Rajinder Gupta files nomination. File
Advertisement

Prominent industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election, does not own a car or any agricultural land.

Advertisement

A matriculate, the chairman emeritus of the Trident Group has also not taken any loans. The man, whose family wealth was today declared at Rs 5053.03 crore, will be amongst the richest persons to have been elected to the Rajya Sabha after the election results are declared on October 24.

Advertisement

After the scrutiny of the nomination papers, where independent candidate Navneet Chaturvedi’s nomination was rejected, Gupta and his spouse Madhu remain the only candidates in the fray. The latter is expected to withdraw her papers on Wednesday, which could mean that he is elected unopposed. The details of the properties and wealth owned by Gupta were made public today, after the scrutiny of his nomination papers. He has declared that his family owns moveable property worth Rs 4,338.77 crore and immoveable property worth Rs 615.74 crore.

Advertisement

Gupta passed his matriculation from Government Model High School, Ludhiana, under the Punjab School Education Board in 1975, while Madhu Gupta graduated from Punjabi University in 1982. The Gupta family also runs the Madhuraj Foundation.

He has also declared that an FIR was registered against him in Nagpur in 2021, which he has challenged in the Maharashtra High Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts