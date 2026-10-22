AAP, Opposition brace for showdown in six-day Assembly session in Punjab

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha is set to witness a stormy six-day session from Thursday, with the Opposition gearing up to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its alleged failure to check the drug trade, killings of anti-drug activists, the deteriorating law and order situation and corruption.

The ruling party has been trying to pin the blame on previous governments and target the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre for failing to control the inflow of drugs through ports in Gujarat and the International Border, which is under the control of central forces.

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AAP will also bring a resolution against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his resignation. The government is also set to provide another major relief to women, apparently in a bid to consolidate its support among them, said a senior functionary.

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The AAP government will accuse the Akali Dal-BJP and the Congress of giving political patronage to drug smugglers during their respective tenures.

The Congress is expected to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, holding him accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation.

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Further, the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota is likely to figure prominently in the House.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government had always been running away from addressing the law and order issue, “but we won’t allow it this time”.

Jhota’s killing has brought renewed attention to allegations of the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs and raised questions over the action taken by the police against those allegedly involved in the trade.

The Opposition has accused the AAP government of failing to protect those campaigning against drugs and dismantle the networks operating in the state. The treasury benches, meanwhile, are expected to highlight the success achieved under the ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ campaign.

Corruption allegations against the government are likely to add to the confrontation, with the Opposition expected to question its record and demand accountability on multiple fronts in the wake of the CBI case against functionaries of the AAP government.

Since one of the promises made by the AAP government to farmers was to convene a session to address all their issues, the government will bring resolutions on Punjab’s riparian rights over its river waters, seeking reconsideration and repeal of measures affecting these rights, besides seeking repeal of the Dam Safety Act. The government is expected to highlight what it considers successful crop procurement during its tenure and the decline in the suicide rate among farmers.