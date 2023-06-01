AAP organises get-together to celebrate ‘century’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

A “parivar milan” on the occasion of AAP scoring a “century”, was organised at the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday evening.

The win in the Jalandhar byelection is being considered the 100th victory of AAP in Punjab, after the party won 92 Assembly seats and sent another seven MPs to the Rajya Sabha. A huge cake was also cut during the celebrations.

Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the venue around 9.15 pm. All ministers and MLAs of the party in Punjab, besides MPs were present on the occasion. The dinner was hosted by the CM and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann.

All invitees joined in with their families. Party sources said the dinner was organised mainly for the party supremo, who personally wanted to get acquainted with the MLAs and their families. The newly inducted ministers and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, were also present. Most leaders went there, hoping to be apprised about the “ordinance outreach” of the party, besides celebrating the success of the party in the Jalandhar byelection.

It is learnt that Kejriwal will spend the night here before he leaves with Mann on Thursday for Tamil Nadu and Odisha to gain the support of the DMK and the BJD against the ordinance brought by the BJP to keep control over officers.