AAP planning to take Rs 12K crore loan: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, April 2
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa on Tuesday lambasted AAP for making deceitful claims about the fiscal health in the state.
Citing reports, Bajwa said the AAP government was planning to take Rs 12,000 crore as a debt from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April, May and June this year.
“The AAP government took Rs 3,899 crore in January and February 2024 and Rs 3,800 crore in March as loan. Similarly, AAP took a heavy loan last year, too. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema boasted of presenting Rs 2,04,918 crore Budget, however, he did not disclose that the government was planning to increase the debt burden of the state to fulfil its promises,” Bajwa added.
Bajwa said the outstanding debt had been projected at Rs 3,74,091 crore at the end of 2024-25. However, the debt on the state till the last financial year was Rs 3.43 lakh crore.
“AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pre-poll claims to raise revenue from various sources, including Rs 20,000 crore annually from mining and Rs 34,000 crore by ending corruption have proven to be hollow,” Bajwa said.
