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Home / Punjab / AAP policies driving SAD towards BJP: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

AAP policies driving SAD towards BJP: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann addresses a meeting in Amritsar
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday claimed that the AAP government’s policies have forced the SAD leadership to push for an alliance with the BJP in a bid to regain power, asserting that Punjabis would never forgive the two parties for plunging the state into drug menace.

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Addressing a Lok Milni at Chawinda Devi village in the Majitha Assembly constituency, Mann announced a Rs 58-lakh grant for development works and claimed the people of the Akali stronghold were ready to usher in a new political chapter.

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Mann alleged that drugs were once supplied in official vehicles during the Akali regime, whereas his government was now putting drug smugglers behind bars. He also attacked the Akalis over sacrilege incidents and their response to the recent attack on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

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Accusing the earlier regime of mishandling sacrilege cases, Mann alleged that evidence was destroyed and innocent people were subjected to firing. He claimed the Akali leadership was now seeking a BJP alliance to regain power and “plunder” Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mann could not attend a state-level function at Goindwal Sahib due to a technical snag in his helicopter. However, he addressed the gathering virtually and announced Rs 52.20 crore for 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis, the volunteers for registration of women for the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. He said 76.11 lakh women had registered under the scheme, with Rs 2,381 crore already transferred to 68.06 lakh beneficiaries.

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