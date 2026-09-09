AAP propped up Waris Punjab De to divide Panth, alleges Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had propped up the Waris Punjab De outfit to reap political dividends by creating divisions within the Panth, even as he appealed to Punjabis to unite and save the state from "the looters of Delhi."

Addressing a conference at Dharamkot in Moga as part of the party's ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign, Badal said that Waris Punjab De had been engineered in the same manner as AAP itself to mislead Punjabis.

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Targeting its chief, Amritpal Singh, he said the outfit had first claimed to be fighting drug addiction, only for the claim to be exposed when its leader's own brother was found to be an addict. He also accused Amritpal of raising the slogan of Khalistan to incite people, then fleeing when police came to arrest him, calling it "not the character of a Panthic leader," unlike former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who he said had courted arrest for public causes and spent 16 years in jail.

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Badal further alleged that Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali had been sent into Waris Punjab De by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and questioned his Panthic credentials, noting his family had no Gursikh lineage.

Badal also launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister, alleging that Mann and his family had become a "den of corruption" and were accepting money to issue clean chits even in serious cases, including rape. Referring to social media influencer Guri Chahal, he claimed that Chahal was let off in two rape cases after a Rs 5-crore settlement allegedly brokered through Mann's wife, Gurpreet Kaur Mann, following which he was released within two months and later fled to the United States. Badal further demanded the registration of a case against Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, citing the dying declaration of Gulzar Singh.

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On sacrilege incidents, Badal claimed over 600 cases had occurred in the past decade, most under AAP rule, while alleging Mann himself had insulted Sikh symbols in the past. He maintained that no SAD worker had ever been named in a sacrilege case.

Announcing the SAD's promises for the 2027 Assembly elections, Badal said his party would stop Punjab's river water from flowing into Rajasthan through the Harike headworks and instead utilise it for irrigation and lift-irrigation projects within the state. He also pledged measures to channelise rivers to prevent flooding. Among other promises, he announced jobs reserved for Punjabis, 75 per cent employment for locals in factories, wheat at Rs 4 per kg and pulses at Rs 20 per kg under the atta-dal scheme, a Rs 1 lakh payout under the Shagun scheme, an old-age pension of Rs 3,100 per month, five-marla plots for homeless families, and free tubewell connections for farmers who do not already have one.

Senior leaders present included Barjinder Singh Brar, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Tirath Singh Mahla.