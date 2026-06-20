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Home / Punjab / AAP protest outside ex- Punjab BJP chief’s home over fake video campaign targeting CM Mann

AAP protest outside ex- Punjab BJP chief’s home over fake video campaign targeting CM Mann

AAP workers allege BJP was attempting to disturb Punjab's peace and communal harmony through religion-based and divisive politics

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:14 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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AAP activists stage a protest outside the residence of former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and his nephew, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, in Subhash Nagar, Abohar on Saturday. Tribune Photo
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Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the residence of former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and his nephew, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, in Subhash Nagar, Abohar, on Saturday against an alleged fake video campaign targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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The protest was addressed by Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, AAP Abohar constituency in-charge Arun Narang and other local party leaders.

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The activists alleged that the BJP was attempting to disturb Punjab's peace and communal harmony through religion-based and divisive politics. They accused the party of trying to create political unrest in the state by spreading a false narrative.

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The leaders asserted that neither the AAP nor the people of Punjab would allow such politics to succeed. They said the AAP is a movement-based party and its workers cannot be influenced by pressure tactics.

Sawna, Kamboj and Narang also highlighted the achievements of the state government and said the next Assembly elections would be fought on the plank of development rather than religious issues.

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They demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in creating and circulating the fake video and spreading misinformation.

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