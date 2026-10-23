AAP protests at Badal village, burns Sikander Singh Maluka’s effigy

Women activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest near the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal at Badal village in Muktsar district on Thursday over former minister Sikander Singh Maluka’s alleged use of objectionable language against women.

The protesters burnt an effigy of Maluka to register their protest. AAP leaders condemned the alleged remarks, asserting that respecting women was everyone’s responsibility and that the use of such language against them was unacceptable. The State Commission for Women has already taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to Maluka, seeking his explanation.

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