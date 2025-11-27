DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP questions PM’s absence from martyrdom day events

AAP questions PM’s absence from martyrdom day events

Jakhar says Modi attended function in Kurukshetra, seeks apology

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:02 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab AAP president Aman Arora addresses mediapersons on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “deliberately absent” from recently concluded commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Arora expressed dismay at “blatant disregard” for the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, who he said laid down his life to protect the fundamental rights and religious freedom of Hindus.

Advertisement

He said the state government had conceived and executed the commemorative events as a totally non-political to educate future generations.

Advertisement

He said invitations were sent to a cross-section of leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, all Union ministers and chief ministers.

He said it was “strange that PM Modi chose to be in Kurukshetra, which was a 15-minute flight from the venue”.

Advertisement

In a strong reaction, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar sought a public apology from AAP for comments made against the Prime Minister at the press conference addressed by Arora.

He said PM Modi had attended the event in Kurukshetra, held to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“The Centre organised events across the country in reverence to the Guru’s martyrdom and the state BJP unit also held a Kirtan Darbar at Anandpur Sahib,” he said.

Jakhar said Arora’s claim— that despite being invited, the Prime Minister did not attend the event —was completely incorrect. He added that a national-level event was also organised at the Red Fort, where people were informed about the Guru’s extraordinary sacrifice to protect religious freedom and humanity.

He added that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had also invited AAP leaders but not a single minister or party leader attended their events.

Jakhar asked, “If you truly have reverence for the Guru then why did you not attend this important SGPC event.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts