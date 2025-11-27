AAP questions PM’s absence from martyrdom day events

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “deliberately absent” from recently concluded commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib.

Addressing a press conference, Arora expressed dismay at “blatant disregard” for the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, who he said laid down his life to protect the fundamental rights and religious freedom of Hindus.

He said the state government had conceived and executed the commemorative events as a totally non-political to educate future generations.

He said invitations were sent to a cross-section of leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, all Union ministers and chief ministers.

He said it was “strange that PM Modi chose to be in Kurukshetra, which was a 15-minute flight from the venue”.

In a strong reaction, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar sought a public apology from AAP for comments made against the Prime Minister at the press conference addressed by Arora.

He said PM Modi had attended the event in Kurukshetra, held to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“The Centre organised events across the country in reverence to the Guru’s martyrdom and the state BJP unit also held a Kirtan Darbar at Anandpur Sahib,” he said.

Jakhar said Arora’s claim— that despite being invited, the Prime Minister did not attend the event —was completely incorrect. He added that a national-level event was also organised at the Red Fort, where people were informed about the Guru’s extraordinary sacrifice to protect religious freedom and humanity.

He added that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had also invited AAP leaders but not a single minister or party leader attended their events.

Jakhar asked, “If you truly have reverence for the Guru then why did you not attend this important SGPC event.”