AAP rallies 1,000 observers for Jalandhar meet; show of strength ahead of elections

AAP convenes 1000 field observers for Jalandhar meet on Wednesday

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party is mobilising its workers and organisational leadership in a big way for the meeting at Jalandhar on Wednesday. Over 1000 observers are being mobilised to reach here for the meeting, besides some MLAs.

Advertisement

The purpose of roping in the observers is twofold: first, it will be a show of strength for the party still grappling with the defection of seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members to the BJP; and, second, these observers will be the messengers of the party to disseminate the message of development works initiated by the AAP to the public, ahead of the crucial Vidhan Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Sources in the AAP said these observers have been actively visiting different villages and wards to strengthen the organisation and ensure that the party’s work effectively reaches people at the grassroots level.

“They will be asked to continue with their work in building the organisation at the grassroots level,” said a senior party functionary, requesting anonymity. The party top brass, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP Punjab Affairs Incharge Manish Sisodia, are expected to tell these observers to continue spreading word mainly about three major issues: the canal water reaching the tail ends for irrigation, the universal health insurance, and the financial assistance to be given to women.

Advertisement

The MLAs and workers will also be asked to ask their respective teams of volunteers to speed up the work on issuing of health cards and registration of women for the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Scheme.

“The meeting is part of this ongoing, structured outreach and coordination exercise, where observers review progress and streamline future efforts. This is a regular observers’ meeting and part of the party’s routine organisational review processes aimed at improving coordination, strengthening presence on the ground, and ensuring that the party’s initiatives are communicated effectively to the people,” said a senior party functionary.