AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

Harchand Singh Barsat, state general secretary of the AAP, on Wednesday reacted to the allegations of wrongdoing leveled on them by the Congress and the SAD leaders.

Barsat saying, "The Congress and Akali leaders have nothing to say and are hence making these accusations. Most of our workers are back to their native places." On videos and photographic evidences produced by the opposition leaders, he said, "A small number of workers could be in Jalandhar owing to their personal relations."

Polling for the Jalandhar bypoll got off to a rocky start as until 12 pm already scuffles, altercations and fights were reported from several booths and areas of the reserved constituency. Incidents were reported from Shahkot, Dhann Mohalla, Phillaur among other areas.

Both the SAD and Congress leaders have alleged that the AAP has brought workers from outside in violation of the poll code of conduct.

At the Dhann Mohalla in Jalandhar several booth workers alleged a group of people allegedly supporting the AAP, entered a booth with weapons and attacked booth workers. Video grabs of people at the booth making allegations also went viral.

Altercations were witnessed at Rupewal in Shahkot where Congress MLA Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia along with his supporters, gheraod and blocked AAP MLA from Baba Bakala Dalvir Singh Tong, later handing him over to the police.

In a video, Ladi Sherowalia, in presence of police, gheraoing a car, is seen saying, "Catch him and take action. Beyaan darj karo (record his statement.)"

He further asks, Ajj de din bahron aana ehna da banda si? (Was it justified for an outsider to come here today? )"

Earlier this morning, SAD leader Pawan Tinu was the first to allege outsider presence even before 10 am. He shared a video alleging, "In keeping with the previous code violations, AAP is indulging in violations on polling day too with workers from outside the constituency deputed at its booths. We have made complaints regarding this at corresponding thanas of village Hazara, Haripur, Wadhiana among others."

Tinu also alleged the police wasn't acting on the complaints.

He later also questioned AAP workers at booths, seeking their I- cards.

SAD MLA Baldev Khaira shared a video of alleged outsiders being nabbed by him at a booth in Phillaur.

Khaira alleged, "The AAP thinks it can influence the peaceful area of Phillaur by bringing in outsiders from Rampura Phul. But we will not let this happen."