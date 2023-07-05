AAP resorting to vindictive politics, says Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today condemned the Aam Aadmi Party for “vindictive politics”.

He said the government had failed on all fronts and was resorting to these tactics to divert attention from real issues. He said earlier it levelled baseless allegations against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and now it had dug up a case against Sukhjinder Randhawa to divert attention from its failures in the state.

On former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar’s appointment as the BJP’s state chief, Warring said, “The official announcement has been made now though the decision was taken about a year and a half ago. He quit the party for minor political gains”.