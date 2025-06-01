DT
Home / Punjab / AAP revamps Punjab unit, appoints five VPs

AAP revamps Punjab unit, appoints five VPs

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:02 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday revamped its organisational structure in the state, making 81 key appointments.

Four legislators — Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Amandeep Kaur, Charanjit Singh and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar — have been appointed as state vice-presidents.

Banga legislator Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who had contested on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket in the 2022 Assembly polls and joined AAP last year — has also been appointed as the party vice-president.

Despite joining AAP, he has not resigned as an MLA and continues to remain the SAD legislator. The revamp has given space to not just women and socially disadvantaged sections but also accommodated old party workers and loyalists.

The revamp has been carried out after two months of meetings by AAP’s Punjab affairs incharge Manish Sisodia. He held training camps for party volunteers and took their feedback.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang has also got a prominent role.

He has been appointed as the state general secretary, along with Harchand Singh Barsat, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and Deepak Bali. Earlier, the party had two general secretaries in Barsat and Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, with the latter now being asked to concentrate in his area.

