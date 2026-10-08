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Home / Punjab / AAP, SAD begin public outreach programmes in Jalandhar

AAP, SAD begin public outreach programmes in Jalandhar

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Pawan kumar Tinnu during his door-to-door programme at Adampur in Jalandhar ahead of Assembly elections.
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With around four months to go for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, halqa in-charges of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have already begun micro-level campaigning by personally reaching out to voters and taking stock of the situation on the ground.

The outreach programme, “Mann da Munafa”, launched by the AAP has left the BJP and Congress leaders “baffled” as they are yet to hit the ground.

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AAP MLAs and halqa in-charges are visiting the homes of voters daily, sharing details of various initiatives of the ruling government and seeking their feedback. They are distributing handouts detailing the party’s development works and telling voters that every household that has availed itself of all government schemes has managed to save Rs 1.82 lakh so far through free power, ration, pension and education of children.

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Phillaur AAP halqa in-charge Harjot Kaur, who is meeting voters and youngsters, tells them how she worked hard to clear the UPSC prelims.

Adampur AAP halqa in-charge Pawan Tinu said he was in Sattowali village on Wednesday, where he launched the “Mera Ghar, Mere Naam” scheme and distributed property cards to 75 beneficiaries. “The beneficiaries living within the Lal Dora have received documented ownership rights over their residential properties,” he said.

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The SAD launched a door-to-door outreach campaign on Tuesday, covering not only rural segments but also urban pockets.

Jalandhar SAD (Urban) chief Iqbal Singh Dhindsa and his team visited several parts of the central segment and handed out feedback forms to voters.

BJP leaders admitted that they lagged behind in terms of micro-level campaigning. Former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia said, “The BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ was a mass-contact programme and it had a political impact. Our workers are on the ground, but in a different way. An early start does not necessarily indicate victory. Rather, it is a good ending that leaves a larger impact on voters.”

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