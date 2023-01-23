AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

PTI

Chandigarh, January 23

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday targeted the BJP-led central government for "rejecting" the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade.

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a senior AAP leader, said that Punjab's tableau always finds a place in events like the Republic Day parade, through which the state presents its rich history and culture and the development it has made over the years.

He said, this time Punjab through its tableau, was to present the history related to sacrifices made by Punjabis in the country's freedom struggle.

"But Centre deliberately stopped (the state) from presenting this (at the R-Day parade)," he said when asked about Punjab's tableau not finding a place in the parade this year.

"..Centre is discriminating with Punjab and with AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi," Cheema told reporters in Mohali.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also targeted the Centre over the matter.

"Shocked to learn GOI has rejected Punjab's tableau for 74th R-Day Parade. That means we aren't allowed to showcase our culture & contribution to the freedom struggle! Urging GOI to review its decision, I also appeal to Pb CM @BhagwantMann to wake up & take up this forcefully with GOI," Badal tweeted.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that Punjab's tableau not being included in the Republic Day parade is totally unjustified and needs to be reviewed.

Cheema also tweeted on the issue, saying "Punjab is the sword arm of the country. It has a rich heritage, culture and great history. It has immense contributions towards the food needs of the country.

"But surprisingly its tableau is not being included in the Republic Day parade. This is totally unjustified and needs to be reviewed," Cheema said in his tweet.

