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Home / Punjab / AAP sarpanch shot dead in Tarn Taran, driver hurt

AAP sarpanch shot dead in Tarn Taran, driver hurt

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 07:16 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch of Toot village in Patti was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified armed assailants on Tuesday. His driver was also seriously injured in the attack.

The deceased, Ashwani Kumar, was in his SUV near his commission agent shop in the village when three unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on him. He was rushed to a private hospital in Patti in a critical condition, where doctors declared him “brought dead”. His driver, Chamkaur Singh, also sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. According to family members, Ashwani Kumar was on his way from his shop to the village grain market along with his driver, son and an associate when the assailants intercepted the vehicle and opened fire. The attackers fled the spot after the incident. Patti DSP Ravi Sher Singh said that CCTV cameras were being scanned and the accused would be nabbed soon. A case has been registered.

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