AAP securing clean chits for criminals, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government is securing “clean chits” for accused in criminal cases, including of rape, in exchange for money.

Addressing a gathering at the party’s “Punjab Bachao” rally at the Badhni Kalan grain market, Badal alleged that a “serial rapist” had been let off after a payment of Rs 5 crore, claiming that such settlements were being brokered through the Chief Minister’s Office.

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The SAD president also accused the state government of inaction over the desecration of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hoshiarpur, saying it was the second such incident this month. He alleged that the party was “anti-Dalit”.

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Badal criticised CM Bhagwant Mann over what he alleged was the use of government machinery against farmers, employees and those staging protests. He referred to the cases of Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village and farm labourer Gulzar Singh who, he said, had spoken against the availability of synthetic drugs. He questioned the deployment of an escort of around 50 vehicles for the CM’s mother and wife. He alleged that organisations such as Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) was a threat to the state’s youth.