AAP seeks Shah’s resignation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged disrespect shown by the Delhi Police personnel towards Sikh religious institutions.

AAP said police personnel entered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib wearing shoes and dragged the protesters out.

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The party has also asked Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to take up the matter with the Centre, as it amounted to desecration of the gurdwara.

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AAP has drawn parallels between the October 10 incident with the “army storming the Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star”.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann posted on X, “History bears witness that the Guru’s abode always keeps its doors open to provide shelter to the needy. If the youth of this country had entered there, the principle of the Guru’s house would be that the sevadars would grant them shelter. The Delhi police, with their Taliban-like attitude, entered the gurdwara bareheaded and wearing boots. The Sikh community will never forgive the BJP for this shameful act,” he said.

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AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu said, “Is this Emergency 2.0? The police entered the gurdwara wearing shoes and then dragged protesters out. Everyone knows that gurdwaras are the only places one can go to seek shelter and partake langar. It is unbelievable that the Delhi Police, which is under control of the Home Ministry, dragged the protesters out of our religious place. Were they criminals or terrorists who could have harmed people and the police were in a hurry to arrest them that they forgot to observe the Sikh maryada?” he asked.

He said Home Minister Amit Shah should resign on moral grounds for sending the police inside the gurdwara.

“If they (BJP) by any stroke of luck, do come to power in Punjab, imagine what they would do to our religious places. I find it strange that both Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami have maintained silence on such a grave issue,” he said.

AAP Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur said the Delhi Police had acted like Home Minister “Amit Shah’s police” and described the incident as a black day.