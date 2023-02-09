AAP slams Centre over coal import

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Slamming the Centre for directing the state government to import coal through the rail-ship-rail (RSR) mode rather than directly, AAP on Wednesday termed it an illogical decision and said it would put three times more financial burden on the state.

Addressing a press conference here, state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the decision of the Ministry of Power asking the state to import its domestic coal requirement through the RSR mode has exposed the Centre’s anti-Punjab face again.

Kang accused the BJP of protecting the interests of Adani group, therefore, it took the decision to transport coal by Dahej/ Mundra port rather than adopting direct transport method.