AAP slams Cong silence over Bhattal’s blast claims

Aam Aadmi Party media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Thursday attacked the Congress leadership for its silence over former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s remarks claiming she was advised to allow bomb blasts in the state to help the Congress return to power.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Pannu said it was disturbing that more than 24 hours after the interview went viral, neither Bhattal nor any senior Congress leader had come forward to clarify or condemn the statement. He said the silence raised serious questions about whether the claims were true or whether the party was trying to suppress an uncomfortable issue.

Calling Bhattal’s claim extremely grave, Pannu said any suggestion that bomb blasts at public places could be used as a political tool to win elections was unacceptable.

“Punjab has paid a heavy price for violence. Families were destroyed and the state continues to suffer socially and economically. To even suggest the use of terror for political gain is unforgivable,” he said.