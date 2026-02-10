DT
Home / Punjab / AAP slams Governor’s anti-drug yatra; questions alliance with Akali Dal, BJP leaders

AAP slams Governor’s anti-drug yatra; questions alliance with Akali Dal, BJP leaders

Such a spectacle does not inspire confidence; instead, it appears to be an exercise that shields criminals rather than confronting them, says Dhaliwal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal raised serious questions on Tuesday over the anti-drug yatra initiated by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, saying that while the AAP government has been consistently leading the fight against drugs across the state, the Governor’s parallel yatra sends a deeply troubling message about who he is choosing to stand with.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said, “The AAP government has been continuously carrying out anti-drug yatras across Punjab. These yatras are not symbolic; they are part of a sustained, on-ground battle against drugs. However, rattled by the success of our government’s efforts, the Governor has now started his own separate yatra, and both the method adopted and the people involved in it raise several serious questions.”

Making it clear that AAP does not oppose any genuine effort against drugs, he said, “We want every individual, every organisation, and every institution to become part of the fight against drugs. But it is deeply condemnable that the Governor is walking alongside those very people who are themselves responsible for spreading drugs in Punjab.”

Taking strong exception to the composition of the yatra, Dhaliwal said, “A yatra in which Shiromani Akala Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP leader Ashwani Sharma are seated together cannot be aimed at eradicating drugs. Such a spectacle does not inspire confidence; instead, it appears to be an exercise that shields criminals rather than confronting them.”

He further said that the Governor should have reflected on Punjab’s recent history before embarking on such a yatra. “Before starting this time, the Governor should have understood who brought the so-called ‘sixth river’ of drugs to the land of five rivers. From 2007 to 2017, when these forces were in power, drugs flourished openly in Punjab. Today, the same people are sharing the stage with the Governor,” he said.

Expressing concern over the moral message being sent out, the AAP leader said, “The people of Punjab today want to know with what face those forces that destroyed the youth of Punjab are taking out an anti-drug yatra. By standing with them, the Governor is encouraging the very forces that pushed Punjab’s future into darkness.”

