AAP sticks to halqa incharge system in Punjab

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 15

The AAP is persisting with the halqa incharge (area chief) system, in which the party’s losing candidate, or a senior leader, calls the shots in the civil and police administration notwithstanding the party’s repeated claims made before the polls that it was “an extra-constitutional arrangement.”

The mechanism was first put in place in 2007 when the SAD romped to power. The party, at that time, had claimed that it was replicating West Bengal’s example which had this arrangement in place. The structure was left unaltered when Akalis retained power in 2012. Even the Congress continued to practice it when it came to power in 2017.

In this way, losing candidates are allowed to influence the affairs of the administration.

In several seats, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs have clandestinely visited the houses of these leaders ostensibly to inform them “that they were at their beck and call.”

In Gurdaspur which has seven seats, two — Sri Hargobindpur and Batala — have been won by the AAP. In the remaining seats, leaders have been asked by the powers-that-be to take charge.

“The DC or SSP orders transfers of lower and middle-rung officials only after the halqa incharge gives the green signal. Once the oath-taking ceremony is done with, we will give a list of officials to the SSP whom we want to transfer. We will also hand over a list of revenue officials to the DC. So what if I lost, I am still the de facto MLA,” said an area chief.

In 2012, out of seven seats, Gurdaspur district had five Congress MLAs. However, the entire administration was controlled by SAD leaders, including Sucha Singh Langah, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Nirmal Singh Kalhon, all three of whom had lost the polls. In 2017, six of the seven seats were won by the Congress while the Batala seat was won by SAD’s Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal. Here, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, MLA of the neighbouring seat of Fatehgarh Churian, took over the mantle of halqa incharge. Later, during the fag end of Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure, he was replaced by senior leader Ashwani Sekhri. “Lodhinangal was reduced to being a lame duck legislator. With the area chief wielding all the power, so toothless and ineffective had Lodhinangal become that he even stopped attending meetings of the Municipal Corporation of which he was an ex-officio member,” said an ex-minister.

