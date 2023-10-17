AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

A day after Aam Aadmi Party Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural went live on Facebook to vent his ire against party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, the MLA was today reportedly summoned by the party high command in New Delhi.

Party leaders are reportedly perturbed over the fight between the two going public again, especially when Municipal Corporation elections are around the corner.

As Angural had reportedly lost his say in the party affairs and Rinku had been calling the shots after being elected as the MP, the former had become ‘frustrated’ and chose to express his anger publicly.

Angural had said in the video that his campaign against Rinku would start. Therefore, the party leaders had to intervene immediately, said an insider.

Even as Angural had not named Rinku in his 30-minute video that he posted on Sunday, he gave clear hints against him. He attacked the MP for “repeatedly indulging in petty politics”. Politicians of the area said the latest episode was another manifestation of their personal enmity, clash of common interests and litigations between the two families.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Facebook