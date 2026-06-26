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Home / Punjab / AAP supporters blamed for tearing Akal Takht order board at gurdwara in Faridkot

AAP supporters blamed for tearing Akal Takht order board at gurdwara in Faridkot

Incident caught on CCTV; Akali leaders demand FIR, say sacrilege committed against Sikh edict

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:33 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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A video grab of a poster being removed at Gurdwara Godavari Sar in Dhillwan Kalan village of Faridkot district.
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A board displaying the edict issued by Sri Akal Takht against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly torn and thrown to the ground by Aam Aadmi Party workers at Gurdwara Godavari Sar in Dhillwan Kalan village of Faridkot district, with the entire incident recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the shrine today.

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The board was put up at the main gate of the gurdwara as part of a directive issued by the five Singh Sahibans and posted across all gurdwaras under SGPC jurisdiction. The hukamnama had declared Bhagwant Mann "panth dokhee" and anti-Sikh in connection with an allegedly viral video and called upon Sikh sangat not to associate with him. The accused entered the gurdwara premises and tore the poster bearing the signatures of the five Singh Sahibans, throwing it on the ground in an act of alleged desecration.

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The gurdwara manager said the poster had been displayed in a large board format on the wall of the main gate, and it was torn by AAP-affiliated persons from the village. He said the matter had been reported to the SGPC office as well as Faridkot police through the emergency helpline 112, adding that the board had since been put up again. He demanded strict action against the culprits.

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Shiromani Akali Dal's halqa in-charge Suba Singh Badal and Zila Parishad member Lali Badal condemned the incident, saying AAP leaders had committed sacrilege against the orders of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. They said if Bhagwant Mann believed he had done no wrong, he should appear before Akal Takht and offer his clarification rather than defying its authority. Lali Badal said they would file a formal complaint with SSP, Faridkot, and would ensure strict action against those responsible.

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