AAP sweeps Jalalabad Municipal Council polls, ousts Congress

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested control of the Municipal Council from the Congress in the border town of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, securing a decisive victory in the civic polls held on Sunday.

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According to official sources, AAP won 12 of the 17 wards, while the Congress secured four wards and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win one. The BJP failed to open its account. Voter turnout was recorded at around 70 per cent.

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In the 2021 Municipal Council elections, the Congress had secured a majority in the council.

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Despite campaigning by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party managed to register a victory in only Ward No. 5. Shashi Aneja, wife of SAD district president Ashok Aneja, won the seat by a margin of 103 votes.

Notably, all four major political parties—AAP, Congress, SAD and BJP—contested all 17 wards.

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Unlike the 2021 Municipal Council elections, polling remained largely peaceful on Sunday, barring a few minor incidents.

A brief stone-pelting incident was reported in Ward No. 5 during the morning after a youth was allegedly spotted carrying voter identity cards. However, the situation was quickly brought under control.

Heavy police deployment was made across the town. Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar said more than 450 police personnel were deployed despite the hot and humid weather to ensure peaceful and hassle-free polling.

He added that no untoward incident was reported from any of the 17 wards. The SSP also noted that the Municipal Council elections held last month in Fazilka and Abohar had remained peaceful as well.