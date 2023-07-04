AAP takes control of Moga MC as no-confidence motion is passed against Congress mayor

Tribune News Service

Moga, July 4

A no-confidence motion against Moga Congress Mayor Nitika Bhalla was passed on Tuesday, paving the way for AAP to elect the new mayor.

In a meeting of the House, 48 councillors marked their presence of which 41 voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. Only seven councillors, including the mayor, voted against the no-confidence motion.

In the Moga municipal corporation elections held in 2021, the Congress party had won 20 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal 15, Independents 10, AAP four, while the BJP had won one seat.

At that time, the 10 independents had extended support to the Congress, following which the Congress elected its own mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The outgoing mayor Nitika Bhalla alleged that the AAP indulged in horse-trading to remove her from the post. "The AAP leadership took 41 councillors to Himachal Pradesh where they were pressed to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion,” she alleged.