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Home / Punjab / AAP taking ‘false credit' for fugitives’ extradition: Dhillon

AAP taking ‘false credit' for fugitives’ extradition: Dhillon

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Kewal Singh Dhillon. file photo
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday accused the AAP government of taking “false credit” for the extradition and arrest of fugitives and gangsters hiding abroad.

Dhillon said the extradition and arrest of wanted criminals from foreign countries involved the Ministry of External Affairs, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol and other central security agencies.

He described it as “absurd” for the state government to claim political credit for operations undertaken by central agencies and Indian missions abroad while allegedly ignoring the situation within Punjab.

Targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Dhillon said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had cited several crimes linked to gangsters, including the killing of a 12-year-old child and elected representatives, but had failed to acknowledge the government’s responsibility for preventing such incidents.

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He pointed out that the Home Department was directly under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and questioned the government’s record on public safety.

Dhillon also referred to the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, alleging that it reflected the government’s failure to tackle the drug menace and protect those speaking out against narcotics.

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