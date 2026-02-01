AAP tells its legislators to be wary of SIR

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has told all its MLAs and halqa in-charges to remain wary of the rollout of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the poll-bound state.

Elections to the Vidhan Sabha are due in early 2027, where the AAP, as of date, considers BJP and SAD as its main challengers.

The issue of SIR was raised at the meeting of all party MLAs and halqa in-charges held in Moga after the rally organised there today.

The Punjab affairs in-charge of the party, Manish Sisodia, and state party president Aman Arora chaired the meeting.

Sources said the party leadership told all its MLAs, especially those who represented urban centres in big cities, to keep track of SIR amidst fears of minority voters losing their franchise. They were reportedly told to remain cautious in the wake of the revision “so that it does not favour the Opposition parties”.

It may be mentioned that AAP has been opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. At the national level, AAP has raised concerns that SIR of voter lists could lead to arbitrary deletion of voters.

The MLAs and halqa in-charges were also told that in the wake of the impending elections, they need to focus on two major issues to reach out to voters — the issuance of health cards and spreading the message of government’s war on drugs. “We have been told to centre our campaign on these two issues immediately,” confirmed an MLA.

Already, the party has appointed a team of young volunteers in each village to facilitate the making of health cards under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, where each family has been promised free health insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh per annum. Since last year, the AAP government has been actively pursuing their “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, where 17,000 drug dealers and peddlers have been arrested, hundreds of thousands of kg of drugs seized and properties built by drug dealers had been razed to the ground.

At this meeting, which lasted for around 45 minutes, the MLAs were also told that they needed to assist the technical assistants assigned for each constituency. The assistants would help the party leaders/MLAs to spread the political messages of the party down to the grassroots level and to mobilise the party workers as and when needed.