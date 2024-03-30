AAP to announce 3 nominees next week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

AAP will announce its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha poll in the first week of April.

On March 14, the party had announced eight candidates in the first list. However, AAP’s candidate from Jalandhar parliamentary constituency — Sushil Kumar Rinku — joined

the BJP.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would leave for Delhi tomorrow to take part in the rally of the INDIA bloc on March 31. Several ministers and AAP MLAs have already gone to Delhi.

Mann would return to Chandigarh on April 3 after campaigning for a party candidate in Gujarat.

Initially, AAP had decided to announce all its remaining candidates in the second list, but the arrest of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal and subsequent switching of loyalties by its leaders, has forced the party to change its strategy.

Though the party is expected to announce its nominees for Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur next week, candidates for Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur parliamentary constituencies would be announced in the third list.

