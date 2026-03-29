In a bid to counter the BJP’s recent political show of strength in Nangal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a major rally to be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the same venue, setting the stage for a direct political contest in the region.

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The move comes days after the BJP organised a week-long Swadeshi Jagaran Mela at the NFL stadium in Nangal from March 17 to 23. Though projected as a cultural and economic event, it gradually took on a political tone, especially with the participation of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. His presence was seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its base and expand its outreach in Punjab, particularly in border areas adjoining Himachal Pradesh.

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Punjab BJP vice-president Subhash Sharma played a central role during the mela, addressing gatherings and mobilising party workers. The event also featured popular Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal, drawing large crowds and adding to its visibility.

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Not to be outdone, the ruling AAP has now planned a high-profile rally at the same NFL stadium, signalling a strategic response to BJP’s growing activity in the area. The rally is being spearheaded by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the Anandpur Sahib constituency, under which Nangal falls.

The AAP is also blending political messaging with entertainment, roping in well-known Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa to attract crowds, mirroring the BJP’s approach of combining cultural programmes with political outreach.

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However, beyond the optics and competitive positioning, the AAP rally is being framed as a development-oriented event. According to Harjot Singh Bains, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lay the foundation stones of four key projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in Nangal.

One of the major announcements includes the establishment of a skill development school at the Nangal Industrial Training Institute (ITI), which will be named after Kargil war martyr Captain Anmol Kalia, a native of the area. The project is expected to provide industry-relevant training to local youth and enhance their employment prospects.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a 500-seat auditorium at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Eminence in Nangal. The auditorium is expected to serve as a hub for academic, cultural and community events, strengthening institutional infrastructure.

Addressing a critical civic concern, the state government will also initiate a Rs 13-crore water supply scheme for Nangal city. Officials indicate that groundwater in several parts of the city is not fit for drinking, necessitating an alternative supply system. The new scheme will source water from the Nangal Dam lake, ensuring safer and more reliable drinking water for residents.

In addition, the Chief Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for a proposed glass bridge over the Nangal Dam lake. The project, aimed at boosting tourism, is expected to emerge as a major attraction in the region and contribute to local economic activity.

Political observers note that the back-to-back events by BJP and AAP at the same venue underline the increasing political activity by both the parties in Ropar district. With both parties trying to assert their presence through mass outreach programmes and development narratives, the region is fast emerging as a key battleground in Punjab’s evolving political landscape.