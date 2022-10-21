AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

The ruling party in Punjab and Delhi, AAP, has received Rs 38.24 crore through a number of donors in 2021-22, including monthly contributions made by several of its leaders, according to the documents put in public domain by the Election Commission (EC) on Friday.

As per the contribution report shared by the AAP with the EC, the bulk of the donations came from electoral trusts of corporates, but Kejriwal and other party leaders also made monthly contributions like scores of other donors.

While Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and minister Gopal Rai donated Rs 10,000 each every month to the party in the 2021-22 financial year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha contributed Rs 5,000 each per month during the fiscal. Delhi MLA Atishi contributed Rs 3,500 per month during the financial year.

AAP Treasurer ND Gupta made the disclosures in a contribution report submitted to the EC that included a list of donors, who have donated in excess of Rs 20,000 during the financial year.

Recognised national and state political parties have to make such disclosures to the Commission under Section 29(1) of the Representation of the People Act-1951.