AAP to get first Mayor in state, Cong loses trust vote in Moga

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Moga, July 4

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will gets its first Mayor in the state at Moga as the ruling party on Tuesday won a no-confidence motion removing Moga’s first woman Mayor Nitika Bhalla from the post.

Congress expels five councillors PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring expelled five Congress councillors — Rita Chopra, Amarjit Ambi, Tarsem Bhati, Ram Kaur and Vijay Bhushan — for anti-party activities

Of the 50 members in the House, 41 councillors, including 32 of AAP, voted in favour of the no-trust motion, while seven voted in support of the Congress Mayor and two remained absent. This is the first MC in Punjab in which AAP has come to power.

Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur termed it a victory of the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Announcing support for AAP, on June 8, 41 councillors of the Moga MC had signed a no-confidence motion against Mayor Nitika Bhalla and submitted it to the MC Joint Commissioner.

In the 2021 MC poll for 50 wards, the Congress had bagged 20 seats, the Akali Dal 15, Independents 10, AAP four and the BJP one.

However, in the past 14 months, 28 councillors joined AAP, increasing its strength to 32. MLA Amandeep Arora said development works in Moga were “completely stuck” as the Mayor was not showing any interest. .

Outgoing Mayor Nikita Bhalla said, “The Congress will come back stronger again.”