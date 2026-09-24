AAP to gherao ED teams at GMADA office amid raids in Mohali, alleges political pressure ahead of 2027 Punjab Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has said it will gherao the Enforcement Directorate teams conducting search operations at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office since Tuesday morning. The state’s ruling party has alleged that the action was aimed at putting pressure on the Punjab government ahead of the Assembly elections.

The action could further escalate the political confrontation between the state’s ruling party, AAP, and the Centre’s ruling party, BJP, in the poll-bound state.

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Questioning the ED searches at the GMADA office in Mohali, the party alleged that despite the prolonged searches, the agency had so far failed to find anything substantial. It also questioned the timing and manner of the action, alleging that the central agency was being used by the BJP-led Centre to intimidate government officials.

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The AAP alleged that the ED’s activity in Punjab had increased as the Assembly elections draw near. Today is the third day of the ED search and surveillance operation at the GMADA office, where files related to alleged money laundering, change in land use and land acquisition are being examined, besides the recent bid to raise a loan of Rs 15,000 crore through a merchant banker.

Last night, the ED also conducted search operations at the residence of Satyendar Jain, co-in-charge of Punjab affairs of the AAP.

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“Despite the prolonged raid, the ED has not found anything so far,” the party said, alleging that the timing and manner of the searches showed that the objective was to frighten officials.

The ED has not, however, concluded its investigation or stated that no incriminating material has been recovered during the searches. There are, however, reports that a huge amount of cash was recovered during the search operation at the Sector 19 residence of an IAS officer.

The party also alleged that repeated ED action ahead of the elections was an attempt to put pressure on the Bhagwant Mann government and disrupt the functioning of the state administration.

AAP leaders said the party would not tolerate what they termed “BJP’s coercive tactics” in Punjab and announced the gherao of the ED teams as a mark of protest.