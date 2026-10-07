AAP to hold protests against 'misuse' of ED, CBI across Punjab today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold protests across Punjab on Wednesday against what it has termed the “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

According to the party, protests will be held across the state from 2 pm, with AAP workers taking to the streets against the central agencies’ action in Punjab.

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The AAP alleged a “conspiracy” to defame the Bhagwant Mann government and claimed that central investigative agencies were being used to put pressure on Opposition-ruled states.

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It said similar instances of “misuse of the ED and CBI” had been witnessed in states such as West Bengal and Jharkhand, where governments led by Opposition parties were in power.

The protests come amid the ongoing CBI probe into allegations of corruption against functionaries in the Punjab government associated with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.