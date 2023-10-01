AAP to launch Rs 550 cr health infra drive tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll, AAP will put up a show of strength in Patiala as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will host a rally on October 2.

Over 2,000 police personnel are on duty to secure the venue on the outskirts of the city. AAP will launch its ambitious Punjab health infrastructure improvement campaign worth Rs 550 crore. Mann along with Kejriwal will inaugurate a new ICU and 66 beds equipped with ventilator and cardiac monitor at the Mata Kaushalya Hospital.

Later, the party has planned a political rally on the Patiala-Sangrur road that is likely to be attended by thousands of party workers to be ferried from across the state.

Sources within AAP stated that every segment has been assigned buses to ferry workers to the rally venue.

“After strengthening the primary healthcare system, our government’s next target is to strengthen secondary healthcare too. So we have a budget of Rs 550 crore that will be spent on district hospitals, sub-division hospitals and community health centres. These hospitals will have fully equipped emergency blocks, CT scans, MRIs, ventilators, cardiac monitor beds etc,” said Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. “In the first phase, 19 district hospitals, six sub-division hospitals and 40 community healthcare centres have been identified for an upgrade,” he stated.

Punjab AAP working president and MLA Budh Ram said AAP is “committed to the INDIA” bloc and there was no vendetta in the case against Sukhpal Khaira and his subsequent arrest. “The FIR was registered during the Congress tenure and the arrest is as per law,” he said.

