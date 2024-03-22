AAP to name 5 more candidates soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

CM Bhagwant Mann today said AAP would announce its candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats within five days. This announcement comes in the wake of a lot of permutations and combinations being worked out within the party to decide on the candidates for the polls to be held in the state on June 1. The religious, gender and caste equations are being threshed out to decide the candidates.

The tickets for Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Ludhiana are yet to be announced. Sources in the party say that two of these seats (Ludhiana and Gurdaspur) could be allotted to women candidates and one (Ferozepur) to a Hindu candidate. Sources say that the party is in touch with a woman leader, a BJP ticket aspirant from Gurdaspur, to contest from their party.

Though the announcement of party candidate for Hoshiarpur seat has not been made, it is almost certain that Raj Kumar Chabbewal will be the choice for this reserved constituency. For Anandpur Sahib, the choice of candidate could be between spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and senior leader Deepak Bali.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha