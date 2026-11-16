AAP to sound Punjab poll bugle from Moga on Novermber 26

With 71 candidates already announced for the 2027 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to formally launch its Punjab poll campaign from Moga on November 26, coinciding with the party’s 14th foundation day and Constitution Day.

The party’s entire top leadership is expected to be present at the rally, with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal likely to share the stage with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal’s presence assumes significance as he has largely stayed away from Punjab’s political engagements over the past few months. His appearance comes at a crucial stage of the party’s election campaign. In recent months, AAP’s Delhi leadership has consciously taken a back seat, allowing Mann and other senior Punjab leaders, including state president Aman Arora and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to lead the party’s political messaging.

In line with this strategy, even the announcement of candidates for the Assembly elections has been made by Mann. Party leaders indicate that another list of candidates is likely to be released before the November 26 rally.

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The Moga event is expected to set the tone for AAP’s election campaign, with the party likely to unveil major promises and outline its vision for Punjab over the next five years. Women and youth are expected to remain at the centre of the party’s outreach strategy, with several announcements targeting these sections likely to form a key part of its campaign narrative.

AAP is also preparing to present a report card of its nearly 56 months in office.

Among the achievements likely to be showcased is the expansion of canal irrigation, and the provision of 300 units of free electricity every two months to households.

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In healthcare, AAP is likely to focus on its network of Aam Aadmi Clinics, the upgradation of government hospitals, free medicines and diagnostic tests, and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. The government is also expected to highlight infrastructure upgrades in government schools. Employment generation is also expected to feature prominently, while it is also expected to showcase the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Moga has historically hosted major political rallies of the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and, more recently, the AAP. For the Akali Dal in particular, Moga has often been regarded as a lucky launch pad. The party kicked off its election campaigns from the district in 1996, 2006 and 2011, before returning to power in 1997, 2007 and 2012, respectively. AAP, too, has used the district for major political events. In September this year, Kejriwal addressed a rally at Baghapurana in Moga district, where he released the party’s manifesto for farmers.