AAP tried to dilute state’s claim on river waters, says Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday categorically asserted that he along with the Punjab Congress will always stand firm to safeguard the interests of the state and is committed to robustly defending Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh.

“My and my party’s stand is crystal clear that not even an inch of Chandigarh could go to Himachal or Haryana,” Bajwa added.

The senior Congress leader said he had never remained silent on the issues concerning the interests of Punjab. “On the contrary, it is the AAP-led Punjab government that attempted to dilute Punjab’s claim on the capital and river waters.”