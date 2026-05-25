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Home / Punjab / AAP ‘violating’ model code in Dhariwal: Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

AAP ‘violating’ model code in Dhariwal: Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:11 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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Partap Singh Bajwa File
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Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today slammed the AAP government for “violating” the model code of conduct in Dhariwal ahead of civic body elections.

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He said the Punjab Government had been distributing ration kits to influence the voters. He added that in Ward No. 9, the government officials along with AAP volunteers were allegedly registering women under the Rs 1,000 monthly scheme. He urged the State Election Commission to take cognisance of the violations and initiate strict legal and disciplinary action against all those responsible.

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Holiday tomorrow

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The Punjab Government has declared a holiday on May 26 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The decision has been taken to facilitate voters to cast their votes in the civic body elections to be held on that day. This order will also apply to all Punjab Government offices and educational institutions in Chandigarh.

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