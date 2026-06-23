After hurling blasphemy allegations against each other, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are indulging in an ugly deepfake social media war.

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Rather than engaging in relevant and productive arguments, both parties are aggressively sharing social media posts replete with personal attacks, insults, demeaning remarks and malicious judgment of leaders’ character, appearance and motives.

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The fundamental right of speech and expression does not allow injuring the reputation of someone or public representatives, says senior advocate Dilip Batish.

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He said that in the context of deepfake videos, IT Act will remain the foundation of the complaint. Sharing of such videos could also invite Sections under extraction.

"The motive of the person, who has shared the video, is really important. Often these deepfake AI-generated videos are shared to tarnish the reputation of political opponents in the eyes of people, which is unfortunate and needs to be stopped. Unfortunately, the real issue take a back seat due to the circulation of such videos," said Batish.

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Political scientists and sociologists feel that deepfakes have become a tool for political parties to paddle lies about opponents.

An alumnus of JNU and former professor of political science, Parminder Singh Bhogal said, "This entire nasty cacophony is deliberately designed to create a false/irrelevant political narrative in the state with a motive to play on ephemeral emotional issues and win the elections. The enactment of the blasphemy law by the AAP government is highly questionable. It is against the spirit of the constitution of a Secular state. Sukhbir 's Akali faction will go to any length to hit back at the rival leader who is the Chief Minister and who also leaves no opportunity to attack and lampoon Sukhbir and his relatives."

Climate activist Samita Kaur said, "Politicians should concentrate on the issues related to the state. Let religious matters be taken up by religious heads. Personal attacks is shallowness that has crept into society and people should keep away from such statements."

Rashpal Singh Sosan — a spokesperson for the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, a political wing led by jailed Sikh leader and MP Amritpal Singh — said, "Artificial intelligence should not be used for character assassination of a respected personality. The social media war between AAP and Akali Dal has crossed limits and both parties are evading the real issues of Punjab like drugs and crime by attacking each other."