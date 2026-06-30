AAP was careless in passing anti-sacrilege law: Kewal Singh Dhillon

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has raised serious questions over state ministers and AAP legislators giving their consent to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, without even reading it.

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Dhillon said CM Bhagwant Mann himself did not appear along with the ministers and legislators, although the Akal Takht had directed all legislators to be present. Mann, before becoming the CM, was also an elected legislator. By not appearing in this crucial matter concerning Sikh sentiments, Dhillon said, Mann had once again attempted to disrespect the Takht.

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“No CM or politician can be greater than Takht Sahib. Bhagwant Mann should learn from Sikh history and, instead of creating direct confrontation with the supreme institution, should immediately appear before it and accept his mistake; otherwise, the people of Punjab will never forgive him,”