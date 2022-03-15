AAP worker attacked in Jalalabad

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 14

The AAP’s worker reportedly got injured in a post-poll clash in Jalalabad. The victim, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Roranwali Mandi, had come back after attending the AAP’s victory march in Amritsar on late Sunday evening.

According to eyewitness, Congress supporters, including a former block chairman of Intellectual Cell, assaulted Ranjit with sharp- edged weapon at a dhaba.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sehgal said Ranjit was referred to the Faridkot Medical College. The DSP said Ranjit refused to record his statement. —