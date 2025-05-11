AAP workers protest at Nangal dam, allege BBMB tried to release additional water to Haryana

AAP workers on Sunday sat on dharna at the Nangal Dam here alleging that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials had tried to release additional water to Haryana this morning.

Following this, Punjab police blocked the vehicular traffic passing through the dam bridge to Nangal town.

Education Minister Harjot Bains alleged that the BBMB officers had tried to release additional water illegally to Haryana early this morning following which a large number of people from adjoining villages gathered at the dam.

“We have apprised CM Bhagwant Mann of the situation and he would visit the spot. We would not allow the BBMB to steal the Punjab’s share of water. We appeal to the Centre to advise the BBMB against releasing additional water to Haryana as this could lead to a law-and-order situation here,” he said.

Due to security reasons, the dharna by AAP workers had been shifted around 100 metres away from the Nangal Dam on Friday. However, on Sunday, AAP workers again assembled at the dam to protest.