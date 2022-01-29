AAP would take 'decisive action' against Bikram Singh Majithia voted into power, says Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his government would take “decisive action” against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who’s being investigated in drug cases in Punjab.

“What has the current government done to put him (Majithia) behind bars,” Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal asked. Mathia has maintained his innocence in the drug cases, but his anticipatory bail application was recently rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Kejriwal, who is in Punjab campaigning for assembly elections next month, said his Delhi government had “neither the judiciary nor police” under them and therefore had no role to play in the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar,.

Bhullar is a prisoner whose release has recently become a topic of debate. He was convicted and sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case and has been in prison since 1994. His sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2015. AAP’s chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann was quoted as having claimed that Bhullar’s file for permanent release was with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor but he is recently quoted as having said that the Delhi government would decide “once the legal process gets over”.

