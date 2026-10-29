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Home / Punjab / AAP’s first list of candidates for Punjab polls likely next week

AAP’s first list of candidates for Punjab polls likely next week

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to outpace its opponents ahead of the Assembly elections, with the party likely to announce its first list of candidates in the first week of November.

A meeting of the party’s top leadership from Delhi and Punjab is proposed to be held over the weekend, where the first set of candidates is expected to be discussed and finalised. Sources said the initial deliberations would focus on candidates who have won Assembly elections twice, with most of them expected to be considered for a third consecutive term.

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The meeting will be chaired by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected to attend the meeting.

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With the Election Commission of India reviewing poll preparedness in the state and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls over, sources in the party said they intended to announce its candidates well in advance. The move, they said, would give them time to reach out to voters and build support in their respective constituencies. AAP currently has 94 MLAs in the 117-member Assembly.

As part of its preparations, the ruling party is also launching a campaign to consolidate its support among women voters from November 1.

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Women volunteers, or Sakhis, engaged to facilitate the filling of forms for the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, will be asked to reach out to women voters and mobilise support for the party.

The AAP has recently also appointed six sector in-charges in every Assembly constituency to collect feedback from the electorate on the implementation of government schemes and the party’s performance. The in-charges are gathering daily inputs, which are being shared regularly with the concerned AAP MLA or halqa in-charge, as well as the party’s senior leadership.

Alongside these organisational measures, the party has been appointing new halqa in-charges in several constituencies, giving them responsibilities alongside sitting MLAs. The appointments have been made in constituencies where the party leadership is understood to be reviewing the performance of sitting legislators or seeking to strengthen its organisational presence.

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