AAP’s first list of nominees for 2027 Punjab poll today

“A meeting to discuss the candidates and key issues in Punjab was held today and names were discussed. These will now be sent to the Political Affairs Committee of the party, which will give the go-ahead to the names. The first list will be announced tomorrow,” said Mann.

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Mann held the meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Affairs incharge Manish Sisodia. AAP Punjab president Aman Arora and PAC member and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema joined the meeting through video-conferencing.

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It is learnt that the political narrative that AAP wants to set for the coming Vidhan Sabha polls was also discussed at the meeting. “We will go back to the voters with the work we have done, including fulfilling all guarantees made to the people before the 2022 poll. We will highlight our achievements in the power, education, health and irrigation sectors, and ask people to vote on the basis of our performance,” said Mann.

Though there are speculations that the party will first come out with a list of candidates who have won the elections twice (in 2017 and 2022), Mann said the decision on who would be fielded would be based only on the winnability factor, as revealed in a survey of voters.

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“There is no guarantee that all two-time MLAs will be fielded for a third time. If voter surveys express satisfaction with them, they become automatic choices for the next election,” he said.

AAP has nine second-time MLAs in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha, besides 85 first-time MLAs.

Mann rubbished the idea that a political alliance between the SAD and the BJP would pose any challenge for AAP. “If you add zero to zero or multiple zero with zero, the answer is still zero. How will Union Home Minister fulfil his promise of making Punjab drug-free when big names in the SAD are associated with the illicit drug trade,” he said.

The ruling party in Punjab is preparing to get into the election mode ahead of its opponents. Two days ago, The Tribune had exclusively reported that a meeting to discuss the Punjab election strategy would be held over the weekend.

Sources in the party have said AAP’s first list could have up to 15 names. The announcement tomorrow will make AAP the first political party in the poll-bound state to declare its candidates. Elections in the state are to be held as scheduled in February.