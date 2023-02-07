AAP's ill-conceived policies pushed back Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar. February 6

Launching an attack on the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today alleged that the ill-conceived policies of AAP pushed back the state by leaving the power utility in debt, besides discouraging the industrial sector.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in Amritsar on Monday.

Badal was here to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

He alleged that industrialists were moving out of Punjab because of lack of incentives

He said the government has been misleading the public by indulging in just a ‘name-change’ spree.

He said. “The state has not come up with a single development project in the last nine months. No money has been spent in name of capital expenditure, even the state revenue has fallen short from planned target.”

He asserted that the gimmicks accompanied by pasting of the CM’s photograph on government buildings would not benefit Punjabis.

He said that due to lack of incentives coupled with the deteriorating law and order, industrialists have been leaving the state.