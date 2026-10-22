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Home / Punjab / AAP’s last session: Congress

AAP’s last session: Congress

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
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Terming gangster-related violence, extortion and the killings of anti-drug activists a major public safety issue, the Congress will corner the ruling AAP government during the six-day session of the Assembly.

With Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot overseeing the party’s strategy to take on the ruling AAP and the BJP, which is seeking to expand its political footprint in the poll-bound state, the session is crucial for the Congress after Pargat Singh took over as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

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Pilot and Pargat, who have met the families of victims killed by anti-social elements, have promised to raise the issue during the session.

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Pargat, the MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, said the situation on the ground was very grim. Over the past four and a half years, public safety had become a casualty in the state. “We will raise this issue strongly in the House,” he said.

Pargat said, “This is their last session. Earlier, the AAP government brought several resolutions but failed to stand by them, later issuing notifications on the same issues. I don’t think they have much to say, as everyone, including the people of Punjab, knows about their performance over the past four and a half years. The bureaucracy is also aware of it. I have never seen the bureaucracy become so weak, nor have I ever seen the functioning of the police deteriorate to this extent.”

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Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today moved a non-official resolution seeking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the state’s drug crisis. Accusing the AAP government of failing to dismantle drug trafficking networks and protect those opposing the menace, he said the resolution expressed concern over the continued spread of synthetic drugs.

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