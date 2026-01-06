AAP’s Pannu making false accusations, says gurdwara panel

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan on Monday termed as “outright lie” AAP leader Baltej Pannu’s claim that a diary related to the missing 328 “saroop” was in the possession of Sikh body president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

He said the allegation was a “deliberate attempt to mislead the Sikh community”.

Mannan said if Pannu had any proof that such a diary existed, he should make it public. “In case, he fails to prove the charges, then he must apologise,” he added

Mannan said there was a well-defined procedure for providing “saroops” of the Guru Granth Sahib to the sangat, and there was no provision for maintaining any such diary. “Therefore, misleading the sangat in this manner is nothing but political mudslinging,” he added.