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Home / Punjab / AAP’s pre-election show: To galvanise workers to take party’s message to voters from Sunday 

AAP’s pre-election show: To galvanise workers to take party’s message to voters from Sunday 

AAP Punjab Affairs incharge Manish Sisodia has announced a state-wide door-to-door campaign to be launched from this Sunday

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:09 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Manish Sisodia. Tribune file
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On the day the BJP is set to launch its ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’, widely considered as the saffron party’s pre-election roadshow, the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, too, has announced its first pre-election show of galvanising its workers and supporters to take the party’s message to the voters.

Flanked by AAP state president Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, AAP Punjab Affairs incharge Manish Sisodia has announced a state-wide door-to-door campaign to be launched from this Sunday. By taking its achievements to the people, AAP seems to be making this as the central focus of its 2027 campaign.

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“Under this campaign, our 2.68 lakh workers, who are part of our booth-level committees, will be visiting each and every house, telling them about the work done by our government for each section of society - women, youth, farmers, traders and businessmen. The kind of benefits we have provided to the people have led to annual savings of Rs 1.82 lakh or Rs 15,000 per month for each household,” said Sisodia.

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The campaign is aimed at taking the party’s narrative directly to people as it enters the final six-month phase of its current tenure. The entire strategy of the door-to-door campaign was discussed in the Political Affairs Committee meeting of AAP held in Delhi on Thursday.

“The party plans to focus on what it describes as the fulfilment of its poll guarantees and the government’s initiatives like providing jobs to youth, financial assistance to women, a corruption-free administration for traders and businessmen, besides working in our fight against drugs. concerning youth, women, traders, education and the fight against drugs,” said Aman Arora.

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Sisodia also targeted previous governments over the drug issue, alleging that drugs had flourished under their rule. The anti-drug campaign is likely to be one of the major issues AAP will seek to project during its electoral outreach. Education is another key component of the campaign. Sisodia claimed that government schools had been equipped with modern amenities and that the quality of education had improved, resulting in greater satisfaction among parents.

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